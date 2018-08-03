Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) PT Lowered to $15.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.12, reaching $5.85, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,444. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 4.44. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Rapp acquired 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $61,498.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

