Zymeworks (ZYME) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZYME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Zymeworks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of Zymeworks traded up $0.07, reaching $13.46, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 147,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,772. The company has a market cap of $396.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 4.63. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $258,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

