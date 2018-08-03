Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $15.01 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,487 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Autodesk traded up $0.43, reaching $131.59, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 19,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 279.52 and a beta of 1.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $142.94.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.
In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
