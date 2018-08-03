Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $15.01 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,487 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk traded up $0.43, reaching $131.59, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 19,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 279.52 and a beta of 1.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

