Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $372,111.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $444,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,258. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,688. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.46. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

