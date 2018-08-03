Zacks: Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Given $12.33 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quotient an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BTIG Research set a $10.00 price objective on Quotient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Quotient traded up $0.06, reaching $7.60, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 150,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,417. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $2,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Quotient by 341.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Quotient by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quotient by 1,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

