Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust traded up $0.15, reaching $17.01, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 507,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,303. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.08 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 62.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 205,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers.

