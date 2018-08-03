Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.80. 1,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,982. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $352,914.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.