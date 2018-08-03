Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raytheon (RTN) to Hold

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon ended second quarter 2018 on an impressive note, with both its top and bottom line figures having surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. Raytheon's Patriot missile-defense systems have seen a number of buyers in recent times including international customers from Europe as well as the Middle East. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwind for Raytheon. Its share price also underperformed the industry in the last one year. A comparative analysis of Raytheon's historical EV/EBITDA ratio, reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.17.

Raytheon stock opened at $197.17 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a one year low of $171.87 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $209,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,706.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Raytheon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

