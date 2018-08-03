Zacks Investment Research Lowers GNC (GNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GNC Holdings exited second quarter 2018 on a mixed note with earnings ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues lagging the mark. The year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings and revenues is dampening. The contraction in gross and operating margins were dampening too. While domestic retail comps were a bit softer than expected, on a brighter note, GNC registered strong performance in e-commerce business and International segment. In fact, GNC Holdings is putting an all-out effort to strengthen its international presence. In this regard, the company’s plan is well on place to grow its presence in China and India and to enter the Australian market with strategies that will leverage alternative channels of distribution. Cut-throat competition and changing consumer preferences continue to pose challenges. Overall, the company underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GNC in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GNC in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GNC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of GNC traded down $0.02, reaching $3.05, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,284,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. GNC has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.70 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 57.85% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that GNC will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in GNC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GNC by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in GNC in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in GNC by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GNC in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

