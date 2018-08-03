Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The upside can primarily be attributed to robust strategic initiatives and sales growth. In second-quarter 2018, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Furthermore, it reported EBITDA growth for the 13th quarter out of the last 15 quarters in the same quarter. Meanwhile, Boyd Gaming continues to expand its portfolio by strengthening current operations and growing through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. The company has also entered in to definitive agreement with Valley Forge Convention Center Partners, L.P. to acquire Valley Forge Casino Resort. Further, the company’s EBITDA growth over the past several quarters is quite encouraging. However, the company might fail to finance upcoming projects due to a higher debt burden. Also, competitive operating environment is a potential headwind.”

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.49. 40,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,367. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.69. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.94 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $672,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

