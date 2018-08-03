Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Technologies (UTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, United Technologies' shares have outperformed the industry. The company's second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and higher than the year-ago tally of $1.85 per share.Going forward, stronger Otis, Climate Control and Security, Pratt & Whitney and Aerospace Systems sales, as well as new innovation investments will likely continue to drive United Technologies revenues. On the other hand, higher revenues and cost-cutting measures are expected to boost profitability in the quarters ahead. However, the stock looks overvalued compared with the industry for the past month. Also, material cost inflation and a stretched workforce market scenario have been escalating United Technologies' aggregate costs, of late. These issues, along with additional tariff imposition, might continue to flare up the company's expenses, moving ahead.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Technologies from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.65. 52,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in United Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

