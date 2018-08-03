Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Textainer Group (TGH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

TGH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,326. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 214,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 559,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

