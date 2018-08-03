Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS Bancorp (FSBW) to Hold

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

FS Bancorp opened at $62.38 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $318,791.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,805.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Cochrane sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $149,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $511,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,407 shares of company stock worth $901,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FS Bancorp by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.