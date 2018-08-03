Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Strong Sell

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Big 5 Sporting underperformed the industry in the past three months due to dismal top and bottom line trends. The company incurred losses in the last three quarters along with sales miss in three of the last five quarters, including second-quarter 2018. Results were hurt by lower sales, decline in comps in various categories, margins contraction and unfavorable weather in key markets. The company has been witnessing soft comps owing to fall in the number of customer transactions and various products categories, hard goods in particular. The company is grappling with margin constraints, which have been hurting its profitability. Consequently, management issued guidance for the third quarter, which fell shy of the analysts’ expectations. Nevertheless, comps are now projected to be flat to up low-single digits for the third quarter. Further, its store-growth initiatives, technological advancements and merchandising strategy look promising.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods traded down $0.20, hitting $5.75, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,031. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of -0.69. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $239.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.73 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Sandra N. Bane sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,402.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $79,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,121,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,069.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

