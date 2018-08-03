Zacks: Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Given $32.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, June 8th.

In other news, COO Mark R. Bruce sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $391,107.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.49. 116,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,644. The company has a market capitalization of $387.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.16 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.49%. research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.