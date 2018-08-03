Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc (TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.08). Tenneco had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Tenneco traded up $0.37, reaching $45.22, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

In other Tenneco news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $1,002,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 179.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 279.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 44.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

