Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 163,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Blackstone Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 71.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 4,123,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 1,712,015 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 138.1% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 192,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 111,468 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 343.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 619,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $501.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.