Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. Crown posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of Crown traded up $1.00, reaching $45.40, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,105. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 1,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,364.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue purchased 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,252,098.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $135,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Crown by 270.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 47.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

