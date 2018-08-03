Zacks: Brokerages Expect Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Basic Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Basic Energy Services.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.50 million.

BAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.72 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE BAS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.72.

In other Basic Energy Services news, VP William Timothy Dame sold 11,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $179,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,936.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,278 shares of company stock valued at $249,144. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 60.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 560,216 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 44.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 168,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 16.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 163,202 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 205,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 141,962 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

