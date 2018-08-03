Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. S & T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S & T Bancorp.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Kane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,646. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.67. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.