Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.49. Canadian Natural Resource posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 326.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Natural Resource.

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Canadian Natural Resource traded down $0.06, hitting $35.63, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,609. Canadian Natural Resource has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $5,513,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resource during the first quarter worth about $5,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,463,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,101,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.