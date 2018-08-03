Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.62. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.61 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 14.13%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,644. The stock has a market cap of $395.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 295,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

