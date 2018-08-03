Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (CPRT) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Copart reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,396. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Copart has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $11,494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $5,304,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,810.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,932,000 after buying an additional 760,714 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,066,000 after buying an additional 689,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,885,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 859,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,769,000 after buying an additional 366,831 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Copart by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 411,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,968,000 after buying an additional 273,344 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.