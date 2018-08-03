Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.33 Million

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post sales of $790.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $792.90 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $747.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $481.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear traded down $1.21, hitting $86.59, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 208,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $95.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,702,391.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,069,525.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,071.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

