Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.74 Million

Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report sales of $225.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.28 million and the highest is $227.20 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $214.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $934.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.24 million to $935.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $972.40 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $237.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $579,460.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $514,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,523 shares of company stock worth $935,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

