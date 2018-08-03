Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report sales of $190.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.10 million to $193.10 million. Rayonier reported sales of $177.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $774.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.40 million to $792.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $807.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $780.40 million to $834.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of Rayonier opened at $35.10 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.21. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,841,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.