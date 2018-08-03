Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Farmer Bros posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmer Bros.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Farmer Bros had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Farmer Bros from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.37. Farmer Bros has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $35.05.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $691,123.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Farmer Waite sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $128,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,871 shares of company stock worth $2,196,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 27.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.