Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post sales of $324.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.89 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $385.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 29.50%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

CATM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.

CATM stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

