Yandex (YNDX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Yandex reported second quarter results wherein both the earnings and revenues improved year over year on the back of its increasing online advertising revenues. The company’s core search business remains the key driver of its top-line growth. Yandex continues to witness increase in its share in the Russian search market. Also, expanding subscriber base of Yandex.Music and strong performance of Yandex.Taxi owing to the increasing number of rides remained positive throughout the quarter. The company’s solid momentum across Taxi, Classifieds and Experiments segments drove its quarterly results further and is expected to contribute well in the upcoming quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, mounting investments across all the segments poses a serious threat to its profitability. Also, sluggish growth in the e-commerce unit due to deconsolidation of Yandex.Market remains a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YNDX. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 3,542,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,767. Yandex has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.59.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 270.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,055,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,325 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 27.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,497,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,659 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in Yandex by 4.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 17,504,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,566,000 after purchasing an additional 758,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 188.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,084,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 709,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,813,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

