Yamana Gold (YRI) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.06.

TSE:YRI opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.69.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of C$568.48 million for the quarter.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

