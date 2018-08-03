XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $27.38. 13,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 141,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

XOXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis boosted their price target on XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $729.96 million, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.73%. equities analysts predict that XO Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XO Group, Inc. Common Stock

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

