Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $24.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.87) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Xeris Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.88, hitting $18.60, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,428. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

In related news, major shareholder Palmetto Partners, Ltd. purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

