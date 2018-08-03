Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes $461,000 Position in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $2,376,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Coupa Software by 86,947.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 147,811 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $2,297,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $60,296,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $88,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $67.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $822,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,809.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $4,160,837.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,586.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,201 shares of company stock worth $18,347,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.