Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $500,000 Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 361,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,937,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $166,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

