Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $470,000 Holdings in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Semtech were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Semtech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Semtech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,130.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 24,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $1,126,239.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,192. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.