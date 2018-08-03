Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 900 Shares of South State Corp (SSB)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in South State were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in South State by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in South State by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in South State by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 601,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FIG Partners downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of South State opened at $84.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $351,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,248,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Cherry sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $252,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,126.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

