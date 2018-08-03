W&T Offshore (WTI) Shares Up 5% After Earnings Beat

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.12. 6,422,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 3,245,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised W&T Offshore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Capital One Financial cut W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 target price for the company. Finally, KLR Group cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 5,950 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,197.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 934,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 495,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,769,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,835 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $965.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.65.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

