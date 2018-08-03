WSFS Financial (WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS Financial opened at $57.25 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $268,009.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,196.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 18,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $980,489.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,099.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,136 shares of company stock worth $11,895,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.