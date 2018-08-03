Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 620.12% and a negative net margin of 423.16%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Workhorse Group traded up $0.06, hitting $1.59, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,170. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

