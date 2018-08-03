Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report released on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 62,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $4,539,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 11,400 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $870,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,228. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 170,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

