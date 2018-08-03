Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Given “Hold” Rating at Wood & Company

Wood & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research note published on Monday.

“WWD’s L’Orange acquisition and Aerospace momentum support net adjusted EPS improvement in FY18 guidance, while ’18E FCF pressures bear incremental timing headwinds on capex and cash restructuring as well as working capital pressures (both from still increasing Aero organic outlook, still decreasing Industrial outlook). Assuming solid execution on leaner working capital in FY19 and reversion to long-term view of capex ($80-90M plus L’Orange), FY19 could see substantial improvement in FCF, well north of 50% growth y-o-y, in our view. YTD Aero AM revenue is up over 20% (FY3Q up 19% on +31% comparison); FY19 should still perform ahead of flight hours growth, but less in terms of multiples, while OEM growth could tick up (OM trend favorable within OE business discretely).”,” Wood & Company’s analyst wrote.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WWD. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $870,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $4,539,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,390 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $5,943,228 over the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,391,000 after buying an additional 150,529 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 40.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,444,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after buying an additional 418,470 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,353,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,008,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,973,000 after buying an additional 242,845 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 991,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.