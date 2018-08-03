Wipro (WIT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wipro earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.0277876977282 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.07 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

