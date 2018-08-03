Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 814.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $95.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $86,775.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,120,867.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

