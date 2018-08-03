Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.88-10.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.65.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.69.
Willis Towers Watson traded up $3.02, reaching $148.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 64,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,111. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $142.67 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.
Willis Towers Watson Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
