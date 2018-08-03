Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson opened at $145.73 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $142.67 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,680,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 59.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 404.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 81.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 42,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

