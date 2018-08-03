Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $66.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed its industry so far this year. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and the transformation of retail fleet by investing in new and remodeled stores are expected to drive growth for William Sonoma. However, high costs associated with continued investments in e-commerce and a competitive retail environment mar growth prospects. Also, earnings estimate for the current year have remained flat for past 60 days, limiting upside potential for the stock’s earnings prospect.”

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WSM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Williams-Sonoma opened at $57.69 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $259,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.