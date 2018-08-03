Williams Companies (WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Williams Companies opened at $30.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.43.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $106,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,783,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,182,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,256,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5,129.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,391,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,878 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,810,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $70,055,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

