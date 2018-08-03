William L. Williams III Buys 35,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Vice Chairman William L. Williams III purchased 35,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $989,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,387. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares opened at $29.95 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.31 million. equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 440.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

