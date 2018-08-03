William C. Foote Sells 2,736 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Walgreens Boots Alliance traded up $0.24, hitting $67.22, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $199,228,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.
WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.