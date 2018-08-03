William C. Foote Sells 2,736 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walgreens Boots Alliance traded up $0.24, hitting $67.22, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $199,228,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

