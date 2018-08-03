William Blair Weighs in on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply opened at $89.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $936,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $919,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,350 shares of company stock worth $8,281,315 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

